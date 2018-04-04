Twin Sisters Powering Capital Tennis

"We've always just been playing tennis. Our parents used to drag us to the courts and we just really got into it," said Fiona Powers.



"We've pretty much been playing doubles all the time we've been playing tennis. It just makes sense. There's two of us," said Bridget Powers.



Capital High tennis twin sisters Fiona and Bridget Powers started playing together in seventh grade and are looking to match last year's AA girls doubles state title in their senior season.



"Not much has changed. It was a big confidence boost really. We're just happy to go out there and play and give it our all senior year," said Bridget.



"I think it's really important hitting at least once or twice a week really just keeps that muscle memory fresh. We've really focused on playing the tournaments during the offseason and really just playing all sorts of teams of all ages to expand our capability," said Fiona.



Bruins head coach Ryan Swenson says the Powers help set a standard for the team and sees the most offseason improvement in their serves.



"It was probably the weakest part of their game last year and they've both been working hard all year long and they are way better than they were last year. They bring dedication and they are just outstanding examples of what hard work looks like and what dedication to tennis looks like. They're just great leaders for Capital tennis," said Coach Swenson.



The long capital city winter didn't cool their love of the game either.



"I'd say we have a lot more self-confidence. We do today. Our changeover of coaching has really helped I think but really it's the same as day one. We still enjoy playing together as a team," said Fiona.



"It's been a really big part of who we are and it's just so fun. I still enjoy tennis which is surprising after going at it for so long so just really have fun and play at our best I think is our main two goals," said Bridget.