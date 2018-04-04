Getting ready for the Ice Breaker: Strengthening the hips

Last week Jen Brown showed us the proper form for running, and how to keep the most efficient gate as possible for distance. Now we have a few more strength exercises to work on before the big race.



“The hips are kind of the key to giving you the power that you need it’s going to give you the strength. It's the only part of your body that connects your upper body to your lower body. So a lot of people who have problems with their knees their ankles and have trouble running is because they have week hips,” said Jen Brown



Brown showed us some simple squats with stretch bands you can do on your off days to keep strengthening those hips.



“So the first one I would do is you go into a quarter squat position, chest up, drop your butt back. You take a step to the left and then lift that other leg up, always keeping tension on those bands. So you do about ten each direction.”



“The next one is a monster step. You’re going to do the same thing, quarter squat take a quarter step forward and then step back, and then go the other way,” said Brown.



Now, these exercises are just a small part of training for road races. Brown says now that you’ve been running a bit you want to “slowly be reducing the amount of time you're walking. So at this point, if you’re working on the ice breaker you should be going about 3 or four minutes and then a 30-second break.”



Of course, you can push yourself longer if you’d like. Be sure to keep those strength exercises up. you'll thank yourself come race day.