Kempson Cross discovered his passion for sports and storytelling long before becoming a “one-man band” sports reporter operation out of the Helena bureau.

Kempson first came to Big Sky country as a high school senior visiting the University of Montana. He quickly felt right at home after being raised in the rich agricultural region of California’s Central Valley. Kempson graduated from the UM School of Journalism in May 2017 with a bachelor’s degree and was excited to immediately begin his vocation here in the treasure state. He strives to bring a blue-collar work ethic to coverage of sports and news around Montana.

Kempson considers himself blessed with several chances past and present to work his dream job of sports play-by-play. He worked as an announcer or cameraman for many Montana Grizzly events and provided local commentary for high school football and basketball games while in Missoula. Kempson also put together daily sports updates as a radio intern for KGVO in Missoula and KGED in his birthplace of Fresno, CA. He was proud to be part of SWX Montana’s first production team and always looks forward to working live events around the state.

Kempson does love the Griz but will always be “Bulldog Born, Bulldog Bred” after growing up as part of Fresno State’s “Red Wave” fan base. Sprint car racing was his very first love as a third-generation motorsports fanatic. His other rooting interests include the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A’s, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Kempson is always looking for stories to tell. If you have one, let him know by emailing kempson.cross@cowlesmontana.com. You can also find him on Twitter @KempsonCross or Facebook.com/KempsonCrossSWX.