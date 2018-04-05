Eliza Powell is Wake Up Montana's Helena correspondent. She joined the team in December 2017. Born and raised in New Jersey, she is excited to call Montana her new home.

Eliza went to Brandeis University in Boston where she studied anthropology, journalism, and art history. While there she got her first experience in the newsroom interning at the local NBC affiliate. After graduating she worked at NBC and MSNBC in New York City for two morning news programs.

Before moving to Montana she went across the pond and earned her Master's in Television Journalism from City, University of London. There she interned at the BBC and Feature Story News.

In her spare time Eliza can be found exploring Montana and is excited to embrace the outdoors! She loves bringing you the news every morning. If you have a story you'd like to share you can email her at eliza.powell@wakeupmt.com or send her a message on Facebook here.