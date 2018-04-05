Road closed over Rogers Pass

UPDATE: The East side of Rogers Pass is now open to the junction with S-434 (Bean Lake).

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, MT-200 over Rogers Pass is closed from mile marker 90 to 93 due to a semi-truck accident. Eastbound traffic is being detoured at the junction with US-279, and westbound traffic is being diverted at the junction with US-287. The incident happened around 10 a.m and cleanup is expected to last late into the afternoon.