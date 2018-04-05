Great Falls MSU helps student graduate faster

How would you like to go to college but you really don't have the time to do 5 classes a semester. Well Great Falls College MSU has just the solution to what they're calling the 8-week advantage.

Beginning this summer students will be able to take advantage of the opportunity to focus on 2 to 3 courses in 8 weeks and still receive full credits. Tuition will not change and Dr. Susan Wolf said this program is for all students and the purpose of this program is to create a plan for scholars and help them stay on track to achieve their goals.

Dr. Susan Wolf, CEO of Great Falls College MSU, said "we want all of our students to have a purpose a plan and a path for an on-time completion of their program. students work they are raising families and 16 weeks feel like a lifetime and many things can happen where they have to leave school and then they leave with no credit that's just not acceptable."

For additional information on the benefits of the 8-Week Advantage, Great Falls College MSU is hosting open forum discussions for prospective and current students, faculty, staff and the community on the following dates:

Friday, April 6—9:00 a.m. in room B139

Monday, April 9—4:00 p.m. in room G45/46

Tuesday, April 10—12:00 p.m. in room B101

Wednesday, April 18—12:00 p.m. in room B139





For more information on the 8-Week Advantage at Great Falls College MSU, contact:



Lewis Card, Executive Director Development, Communications and Marketing Phone: 406.771.4412

