"Pray for More Snow" could be to blame for Montana's winter

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
El Nino, La Nina, and now Becka! There are many things that can cause a massive disruption in the weather but according to one man from Havre, the city has had a record breaking winter which can all be blamed on one woman from the Hi-line .  

Becka  Stone is facing some fun online flack on Facebook. Recently a friend of hers started a #blamebecka post for keeping old man winter around.
"It was just kind of a poke you know its getting to be April it snowed again last night we're all kinda ready for spring," said Stone. 
The post in part claims the harsh winter Montanans are facing is all due to an event from December called "Pray for more snow." 
"The ski hill has not been able to open the last few years because of poor snow fall so I heard that this year was supposed to be really good for snow so I thought a fun way to kick off the ski season was with a pint night fundraiser at our local brewery," said Stone. 
She added the outpouring of support from the community was amazing.
"The ski hill is all volunteer run so I think a lot of people came to support those individuals as well,"said Stone. 
Since then Havre has had over five feet of snow fall and was even voted by the national weather service to have had the worst winter in the entire United States. 
If you take just a second to look outside, nothing has really changed in the last four months weather wise. 
She said it is all in good fun but a pray for summer event might just have to happen.

