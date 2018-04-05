Man accused of threatening to kill mother and daughter found Not Guilty

UPDATE: Franklin Joesph Stanley has been found Not Guilty of the three felonies he was charged with.

The man who was accused of threatening to kill a four-year-old girl appeared in court. The Franklin Joseph Stanley trial started Thursday in Judge Elizabeth Best's courtroom.

A witness took the stand. She claimed she heard a woman screaming for help and called 911.

According to court documents in early December of 2015 Stanley along with Wesley Joseph Adams waited outside the victim's apartment. When she opened the door Stanley grabbed the victim by the neck and threatened to kill her and her daughter if Adams went back to jail for the PFMA charge she had against him. The trial is expected to wrap up later on Thursday night.