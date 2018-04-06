“I knew I needed to help her right away" Boy saves 80 year old neighbor

A local Boy Scout named Blake helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home.

It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help.

Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg.

Blake said he was nervous and knew he needed to help her right away. He said he learned how to handle emergency situations in Cub Scouts, and knew he needed to get an adult.

"I knew my dad would know how to help her better than I could do myself," Blake said.

Blake told his father Adam and returned to Sally, who appeared to be going into shock.

Blake stayed with the injured woman, while Adam entered her house to retrieve a blanket and call 911.

When the ambulance arrived, Sally was taken to the hospital. The paramedics asked Blake why he stopped to help her, and he said he did it because he was a Boy Scout.

"Scouts are supposed to be kind and helpful," Blake said.

Sally said her husband passed away two months ago and she was all alone. She also said she was grateful for Blake and that she has a special place for him in her heart.