The Home and Garden show has arrived in Great Falls

This is the 38th year of the Home and Garden show here in the electric city and every year more and more vendors show up bringing bigger and better items.

The show will display the latest in home equipment, from kitchen tools to custom made items. One of the organizers of the show says this is a great opportunity for new, and up and coming businesses to come get some exposure.

There will be door prizes including a 2-50 dollar visa gift card and a food drive. You still have time to head on down to the Expo park. For time click the link below.

http://www.greatfallshomeandgardenshow.com/

