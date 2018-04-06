Helena schools hire collection agency to get back more than $100,000 in school lunch debt

Helena Public Schools announced they are going to use a collection agency to get back more than $100,00 worth of unpaid school lunch debt.



Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Greg Upham, says they've been watching the debt rise for several years now.

The district says they've implemented several strategies to get on top of the amount of debt, but in the end, hiring out a collection agency seemed like the best strategy.



No matter what, the children are still being taken care of.

"No student is being denied any lunches, at all, even if there is an existing debt or amounting debt, we are still working with that,” said Upham.



Free and reduced lunch programs are available for students. The district does not know why these families haven't taken advantage of that if they're struggling. School lunches cost less than two dollars.



The agency will reach out to families through the mail or on the phone.