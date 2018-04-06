Teen turns life around after Juvenile Detention - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Teen turns life around after Juvenile Detention

Jacob Wright is a Computer Science major at Great Falls College MSU. He says computer science was something he has always been interested in, but getting there wasn't always easy.

Wright said that he left home in high school, because there were problems. He ended up in Kalispell where he says he was "completely loose" for 4-5 months. 

"I pretty much did whatever I could get my hands on," Wright said.

 Wright eventually ended up in Great Falls at Juvenile Detention. He missed so much school that he didn't have enough credits to graduate, but thanks to the Hi-SET program he was able to get his GED. 

"I kind of felt rushed," Wright said. "I knew that I didn't have a whole lot of time left if I kept doing the stuff I was doing."

Now that Wright has his GED, he is able to attend college to pursue computer science.

He is currently working on his degree and is enjoying his time staying focused. 

