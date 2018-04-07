Moving on up! Great Falls Central Catholic Ready Class B

The Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs are moving up from class C to the Class B classification; a challenge they Mustangs say they are ready for.



"It'll be a challenge stepping in there but you know our athletes have done very well in class C. We are growing, which is a very positive thing for us and I think we're prepared. I think our athletes are ready, I think our school is ready to make the next step.....", said Great Falls Central Catholic Athletic Director, Jamie Stevens. "Change is always good, change is our future and its really neat to see our school you know, in 2000 to go from 25 students now up currently to," she later said.