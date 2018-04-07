Discovering the Future: Diving into technology

Mrs.Darts 8th-grade science class is one of 4 classrooms in the East middle that utilizes new Google Chromebooks. The discovery grant programs gave them $9,000 for a mobile lab. Since having these laptops Mrs.Dart said students are much more engaged as we as she has seen a big improvement in their grades but that not all she has seen improvement in. She added that she sees a completion of work from absences and homework.

They use the program Google classroom and this allows students to access homework or class assignments anywhere in the world. Dart said when kids are gone it's probably the most useful tool for them. They can do it online and submit it straight to us.

8th grader Cail Tinker says this has made school a little easier and this type of technology should be available for all ages.

Tinker said, "if they could learn the responsibility of them I think it would be a great tool to use."

Nick Herd, a math teacher, said there are ways parents to get involved as well.

Herd said, "just like parents would get involved any other way if they just ask their kids what are you doing or show me what you're doing. It really is just one more possible topic of discussion that hopefully, they are having anyway."

