Home and Garden show brings talent from all over the state

Hundreds of vendors flocked great falls to show off their goods the 38th Annual Home and Garden show. From spa's to the tractors you can find it all and even some pretty cool custom made items as well.

The folks over at Controlled steel are locally owned and operated and have been in operation since 2014 and have been coming to the home and garden show every year since then. Co-owner, Clinton Perry, said after taking medical leave from the military he has to find a way to make it and for him, this is more than just putting together pieces of steel but this is an art form that he will treasure forever and hopes his work will leave a lasting impression.

Perry said, "its kind of an outlet where I get to be just myself it's very therapeutic for me especially for the airbrushing I pretty much disconnect myself from the rest of the world an it's just me and the art piece."

Controlled Steel will be placing orders at the home and garden show or you can pick up one of the pieces they have on display.

For more information Clinton Perry at 406-899-1636 or Drew at 406-781-1169.

