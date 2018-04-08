Cats Coming out of Hibernation for Spring Ball

The Montana State Bobcats took to the field for their spring game Saturday afternoon. When the action was finished, Bobcat head coach, Jeff Choate says there was plenty to like about his team's performance, but one play stood out above the rest.



"You know, quite honestly, my favorite moment of the day was the dipsy-do for two. I mean, that't the only reason we're here, right? Have a little bit of fun and stay healthy. That was the two point play that we ran where Chris flipped the ball over his head. When I was a high school coach, we used to run that. It was a 40-40 play. Up by 40, down by 40, that's what you do," said Coach Choate.