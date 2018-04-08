Saints Football Fighting Snow For Spring Practice

Carroll College football is doing all it can to continue spring practice on a field that often looks like a winter wonderland.

The Fighting Saints cleared just enough space out there and the sun peaked out late in the session to make it a beautiful Saturday afternoon. Saints head coach Mike Van Diest says he appreciates the plowing efforts of the facilities crew and likes the focus he sees from his team and staff.

"Our job as coaches is to get these guys alignment assignments, opportunities to put them in the right position to execute their technique, and it's the player's responsibility now to make the right decision. We want to give them that part of the game," said Mike Van Diest.

"I'm just excited to see how we can compete with each other. Obviously coming into spring ball everybody is like, 'oh what's going to happen with our o-line,' you know losing four of those guys. They were great last year and I think they've stepped up in a really big way and I think I've been super impressed with the o-line. Those guys are awesome. They make everything happen up front and without them we can't do anything," said redshirt-freshman quarterback Reese Hiibel.

The Saints have a free kids clinic scheduled for next Saturday, April 14th. The clinic begins at noon and will be followed by a scrimmage at 1 p.m. The spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 21st.