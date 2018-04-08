Pet of the week: Jerry

This week KFBB is featuring Jerry as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Jerry is a 3-year-old cat who is very sweet, cuddly, and well mannered.

“He is a very mellow cat, he has been with us since November so he is really ready to find his home,” said Erin Doran.



With Jerry being so easy going, he could do well in just about any family.



“He’s good with kids so he’d do good with just about anybody, he is very mellow and just likes to be right next to you all the time. He is a great boy to have,” said Doran.



What makes jerry even better is he can go to a home with other pets as well.



“He gets along with other cats when properly introduced and he doesn’t really care so much about dogs he could live with them or he couldn't,” said Doran.



If you’re interested in adopting Jerry you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Ave. NE or you can call the center at 406-727-PETS.