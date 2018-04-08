Cats Spring Game Recap

The Montana State Bobcats wrapped up the contact portion of their spring football season on Saturday with the Sonny Holland Spring Classic. The Cats defense has been strong all spring and they got the upper hand on Saturday, holding the offense to just 259 yards on 75 plays. The defense registered three sacks and one interception in eleven-on-eleven play. While consistency for was an issue for the offense, freshman, Willie Patterson stood out with 65 yards on his seven touches. Above all else, the Cats look healthy and appear to be making strides on both sides of the ball.



"I don't know, I thought it was a pretty good day out here. The defense played pretty well, got a few turnovers, and stopped the offense a few times. They made their plays, we had some too, so overall, I think it was a productive, good day," said Cats linebacker, Troy Anderson.

?

"I feel like our offense made strides today. I feel like we came out and executed the plays we needed to. Definitely left some plays out there on the table. But I feel like we have a lot to work on, but we can also walk away happy," said Freshman wide receiver, Willie Patterson.