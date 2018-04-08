Party America Great Falls to close after 20 years

Sad news Sunday for the local business community: after 20 years in business, the owners of Party America in Great Falls have announced the store will be closing.

The last day of business is planned for May 26th, but deals and sales will continue to be announced on their Facebook page over the next few weeks.

The store is located at 25 14th Ave. NW.

Read their Facebook post announcing the closure below:

"After 20 successful years of business, Lee and Barb have decided to retire and close the Party America in Great Falls. We anticipate that our last day of operation will be May 26. Thank you all for your local support though all these years!

Stay posted for weekly updates on store discounts and deals!"