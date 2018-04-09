Shots reported in Great Falls, injuries unknown

UPDATE: Sergeant Marty Bower with GFPD tells KFBB one man has been sent to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

GFPD was initially sent to the scene for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Police officers are at the hospital with the victim. Sergeant Bowers says there is no threat to the public at this time. He would not say what led to the disturbance, if anyone else was involved, or the extent of the injuries.

KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.

Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least one gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ambulance was seen leaving the area.

Great Falls Police on scene are not releasing any information, nor are they confirming if anyone was shot. When our reporter called police dispatch, he was told they are not currently accepting calls.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.