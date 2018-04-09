Tessa Burke Taking Her Talents To WSU

Montana high school hoops star, Tessa Burke will have a great opportunity to make the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats regret not recruiting her. The Loyola point guard is heading to Eastern Washington University to play basketball next season. Burke did not get offers from either Big Sky program in the state, and will be taking her talents to Cheney, Washington. Burke did it all for the Loyola Breakers in her four season, Burke lead the team in points, assists, and steals. For Tessa, it's all about the community she is apart of, including her Loyola community as well as the one she is about to join in Washington.



"I loved the coaches and the team when I was there, and it's a beautiful campus, and of course, being in the Big Sky, and at the end of the day, it just had everything that I wanted in a school so I'm excited. It's so special to have this community, and I have so many people supporting me, and so much love, and even before I committed in sports and in academics, they have always been so that was really special to have everyone here today," said Burke.