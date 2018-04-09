Who takes charge when the governor travels?

When the governor is out of town on such as his latest this last weekend to Iowa, it may make you ask, who exactly is in charge at the Capitol?



Well, the answer is pretty straightforward. Simply put, when the governor is out-of-state, he's still the governor. The governor has full authority whether he's in Montana or in another state, staying in constant contact with his staff and cabinet.



His office says even when out of the state, the governor is focused on The Treasure State.



However, if needed, lieutenant governor Mike Cooney can step in for ceremonial purposes.



