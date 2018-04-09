4-9 Senior Standout: GFCC's Sara Tarum

It's bittersweet; I'm ready to move on... you know the next step in life is college but at the same time, I've developed everything I am at this school. I owe a lot to my coaches and to my peers," said the Mustangs' senior shortstop, Sara Tarum.

Over the past four years, Sara Tarum has built quite the legacy as a Great Falls Central Catholic athlete.

"She's a role-model for other players and she'll do more than you ask her to do; very coach-able and results sort of surround her," said Mustangs head softball coach, Eric Vincent.

Playing both softball and volleyball, Tarum's athletic potential was evident to her coaches from the start... even before she saw it in herself.

"I wasn't confident in my abilities, I always was sort of labeled a cry-baby almost growing up cause I was a bottom of the rung player, but they had confidence in me," said Tarum.

She always led by example, even in her freshmen year, she goes hard at practice," said Vincent.

Tarum's hard work and quiet leadership paid dividends when she was named a team captain as a junior... a role she has excelled in.

"She's as much of a coach on the field and off the field as the coaches are," Vincent said.

Coming off a run to State in volleyball, Tarum has one more goal in mind as her time with the Mustangs comes to a close.

"I really hope to make it back to State; it would be great as a senior athlete to to make it to State in both your sports," she said.

With Tarum leading the Mustangs, that is a possibility.

"You know you always have a chance when she is up at bat or on the field," said Vincent.