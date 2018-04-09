Nutrition a key part in Ice Breaker

KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.

Sad news Sunday for the local business community: after 20 years in business, the owners of Party America in Great Falls have announced the store will be closing. The last day of business is planned for May 26th, but deals and sales will continue to be announced on their Facebook page over the next few weeks. The store is located at 25 14th Ave. NW. Read their Facebook post announcing the closure below: "After 20 successful years of business, Lee and Barb have dec...