Should the public carry Narcan?

KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.
MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg.
A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg.
Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”. Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year. Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...
Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”. Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year. Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...
Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three. We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible. But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...
Looking back to the first week of April in 1996, when Montana was the focus of national headlines. On this day 22 years ago, Ted Kaczynski was found in his cabin in Lincoln. The now-known Unabomber spent decades sending explosive packages through the mail, injuring 23 people and killing three. We spoke with some residents in Lincoln who knew Ted... they say at the time, they were shocked to find out he was the person responsible. But now, President of the Lincoln Chambe...