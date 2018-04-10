Local Business Spotlight: At People’s Convenience, A-Tech

After seeing people haul their printers and computers to computer repair shops, A-Tech Owner Joseph Poythress had an idea.

'It was just a matter of seeing enough people dragging their computer around to try and fix it,” Poythress said. “It made more sense to go to the computer and fix it."

In 2011, he opened A-Tech APC, a mobile tech service company aimed at bringing the tech to the customer. The APC stands for ‘At People’s Convenience.’

“I work on computers, but my goal is to help people,” he said.



With computers, come computer scams. A common scamming trend Joseph has seen is a pop window appearing while on the internet.

It looks official, and suggests people call the number on the screen to get the issue resolved. But calling the number could be a costly mistake.



"Once you call their 1-800 number, then they want to remote into your computer,” he said. “General rule of thumb, don't let anyone take over your computer."



If your computer does have a virus, it’s not the end of the world, but he does have some suggestions.



“If your computer has a virus your internet service provider can pick it up,” he said. “But they won’t call you. They will turn off your internet and wait for you to call them."