Fight breaks out on school bus

The altercation that broke out on a big sky bus lines school bus Monday afternoon. We spoke with the student involved and find out what the school district is saying about the incident. It has sparked outrage on social media for both parties involved, and now for the second time in less than two months the bus company faces scrutiny regarding its practices.

Monday's incident is being investigated not only by law enforcement but also the school district.

Damen Ave is a 14 year old student at North Middle School but that is not where the viral video took place.

"You're older than me that's why you should not be doing this," said Ave

"Don't touch me," said the bus aide.

Damen told us he was on the bus home from school when they stopped to pick high schools students from CMR. At the time a girl had her leg out the window Damen said the aide told them to close the window and called Damen names, and that's when he got mad.

"I have respect enough to not hit my elders, "said Ave.

"He has anger issues," unidentified girl on bus.

" I have anger issues too,"said Bus aide.

"Ok go sit over there," said unidentified girl

"Then I kinda shoved him a little bit back and then he came at me and grabbed my neck and pushed me back," said Ave.

Then he added he could not breath and that is when one of his friends also jumped in the fight.

"The SRO told me what he witnessed and that Damen wasn't at fault and that he would proceed with watching the video and pass it on to Officer Frick the North SRO," said Crystal Ave, Damen's mom.



Damen's mom Crystal said there have been times when her son has gotten into trouble.

" Normally I get a phone call from the bus before he even makes it home when there is an incident, still have no received a phone call saying he's kicked off the bus, he's not allowed, he's nothing, said Crystal Ave.

She added if Damen was at fault she would hold him accountable, but in this case she does not see it that way.

Crystal said they have a lawyer and intend to take the incident to court.

We reached out to Great Falls Public School District to find out where they stand on the issue.

District Superintendent Tammy Lacey said she would not be doing any on camera interviews.

However, Just after 2 pm Superintendent Lacey sent a statement out. In part it reads the district is thoroughly investigating the entire sequence of happenings. And they're working cooperatively with big sky bus lines to determine the facts.

In the meantime BSBL will reiterate with their staff about he importance of appropriately managing and DE-escalting behavior. adding bus rules will continue to be followed.

She ended the statement by saying appropriate action will be taken regarding this incident once the investigation is complete.

One local mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.

The video shows the two in a verbal argument and, at one point, another student stepped between them while the heated exchange continued. The breaking point came when the young student used his forearm to push the aide. While doing so, he stated the aide was older and bigger than him so he shouldn’t be acting that way. Then the video shows the aide push the student toward the back of the bus.

The student’s mother, Crystal Ave, says the man grabbed her son’s throat and started to choke him.

“There was no air at all. I was pinned up against the back of the bus. And that’s when Carlos (a fellow student)… He could see I was choking, that’s when Carlos got him,” said Damen Ave, the student involved in the altercation. His mother says at this point, an apology wouldn’t matter.

We spoke to the school resource officer at CMR, where the incident occurred, who said right now the matter is still under investigation.

We also spoke with the general manager of Big Sky Bus Lines, Barbie Stucker, and her husband regarding the issue. They said this is an ongoing investigation and they are taking statements from everyone involved. Stucker stated the video out on social media does not show the entirety of the incident, including what happened leading up to the confrontation.

As for the aide, we are working to find out his name, as well as his work history. According to the general manager of Big Sky Bus Line, this aide has never been in trouble until now but is currently suspended until the investigation is complete.