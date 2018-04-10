UPDATE: Great Falls Public Schools releases timeline of events l - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: Great Falls Public Schools releases timeline of events leading up to school bus fight

Posted: Updated:

Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera. 

The statement explains that GFPS, law enforcement, and Big Sky Bus Lines investigated the incident. After reviewing video from bus cameras, CMR surveillance, and social media a timeline of the events was created. 

At 3:17 p.m. students were seen hanging their legs, arms, hands, and heads out of the windows of bus #45. A driver from another bus told them to stop but the students did not listen. The driver then started to close the window's from the outside. 

At 3:22 p.m. an aide from a third bus entered the bus to try and assist with student behavior. When he entered, verbal exchanges occurred, and the situation quickly escalated. That is when the student shoved the aide, and aide retaliated which can be seen on the video being shared on social media.

At 3:25 p.m. administrators and teachers entered the bus and gained control of the situation. 

Big Sky Bus Lines explains the aide is no longer employed by the company. 

A video showing what appears to be a fight between a student and an adult on a school bus has gone viral as of Tuesday, April 10th. It has sparked outrage on social media for all parties involved, and now for the second time in less than two months, the Big Sky Bus Lines faces scrutiny regarding its practices. 

Monday's incident is being investigated not only by law enforcement but also the school district.
Damen Ave is a 14 year old student at North Middle School but that is not where the viral video took place.

"You're older than me that's why you should not be doing this," said Ave

"Don't touch me," said the bus aide.  

Damen told us he was on the bus home from school when they stopped to pick high schools students from CMR. At the time a girl had her leg out the window Damen said the aide told them to close the window and called Damen names, and that's when he got mad.
"I have respect enough to not hit my elders, "said Ave.
"He has anger issues," unidentified girl on the bus.
" I have anger issues too," said Bus aide.
"Ok go sit over there," said unidentified girl  

"Then I kinda shoved him a little bit back and then he came at me and grabbed my neck and pushed me back," said Ave. 
Then he added he could not breathe and that is when one of his friends also jumped into the fight. 

"The SRO told me what he witnessed and that Damen wasn't at fault and that he would proceed with watching the video and pass it on to Officer Frick the North SRO," said Crystal Ave, Damen's mom.


Damen's mom Crystal said there have been times when her son has gotten into trouble.
" Normally I get a phone call from the bus before he even makes it home when there is an incident, still have not received a phone call saying he's kicked off the bus, he's not allowed, he's nothing, said Crystal Ave.
She added if Damen was at fault she would hold him accountable, but in this case, she does not see it that way.

Crystal said they have a lawyer and intend to take the incident to court. 

We reached out to Great Falls Public School District to find out where they stand on the issue.

District Superintendent Tammy Lacey said she would not be doing any on-camera interviews.

Just after 2 pm, Superintendent Lacey sent a statement out. In part it reads the district is thoroughly investigating the entire sequence of happenings.  And they're working cooperatively with big sky bus lines to determine the facts.
In the meantime, BSBL will reiterate to their staff about the importance of appropriately managing and de-escalating behavior. Adding bus rules will continue to be followed.
She ended the statement by saying appropriate action will be taken regarding this incident once the investigation is complete.


 

One local mother is outraged after a video taken Monday afternoon showing an altercation between her son, who is still in middle school, and an adult bus aide.

The video shows the two in a verbal argument and, at one point, another student stepped between them while the heated exchange continued. The breaking point came when the young student used his forearm to push the aide. While doing so, he stated the aide was older and bigger than him so he shouldn’t be acting that way. Then the video shows the aide push the student toward the back of the bus.

The student’s mother, Crystal Ave, says the man grabbed her son’s throat and started to choke him.

“There was no air at all. I was pinned up against the back of the bus. And that’s when Carlos (a fellow student)… He could see I was choking, that’s when Carlos got him,” said Damen Ave, the student involved in the altercation. His mother says at this point, an apology wouldn’t matter.

We spoke to the school resource officer at CMR, where the incident occurred, who said right now the matter is still under investigation.

We also spoke with the general manager of Big Sky Bus Lines, Barbie Stucker, and her husband regarding the issue. They said this is an ongoing investigation and they are taking statements from everyone involved. Stucker stated the video out on social media does not show the entirety of the incident, including what happened leading up to the confrontation.

As for the aide, we are working to find out his name, as well as his work history. According to the general manager of Big Sky Bus Line, this aide has never been in trouble until now but is currently suspended until the investigation is complete.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Great Falls Public Schools releases timeline of events leading up to school bus fight

    UPDATE: Great Falls Public Schools releases timeline of events leading up to school bus fight

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:07:42 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:21:35 GMT

    After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid.  The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A

    After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid.  The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A

  • Big Sky Bus Lines: Manager will not comment

    Big Sky Bus Lines: Manager will not comment

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:34:37 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:34:37 GMT
    Tuesday, our Tarvarious Haywood went to Big Sky Bus Lines for comment regarding the video of a student and a bus aide in a physical altercation. They initially told us that they will not be giving an on-camera interview with KFBB for any reason, explaining to me this is an ongoing investigation.  Within the first few months of 2018, Big Sky Bus Lines has had two different incidents.  The first happened on February 27-th where a 5-year-old girl was left on the bus after she ...
    Tuesday, our Tarvarious Haywood went to Big Sky Bus Lines for comment regarding the video of a student and a bus aide in a physical altercation. They initially told us that they will not be giving an on-camera interview with KFBB for any reason, explaining to me this is an ongoing investigation.  Within the first few months of 2018, Big Sky Bus Lines has had two different incidents.  The first happened on February 27-th where a 5-year-old girl was left on the bus after she ...

  • GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:57:26 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:58:02 GMT

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

  • Dog saves owner in more ways than one

    Dog saves owner in more ways than one

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:48:54 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:48:54 GMT
    On first appearance, you’d never know Lindsey Godwin wasn’t able to walk, and could barely speak a little over a year ago. On April 4th, 2017 her life came crashing down as she suffered a major stroke in her brain stem. “Somehow I got out of the shower, I got a towel on me and I was standing there hunched over and I just started crying because I knew something wasn't right. I couldn’t put words together I just kept reaching up to touch my mouth to try and spea...
    On first appearance, you’d never know Lindsey Godwin wasn’t able to walk, and could barely speak a little over a year ago. On April 4th, 2017 her life came crashing down as she suffered a major stroke in her brain stem. “Somehow I got out of the shower, I got a towel on me and I was standing there hunched over and I just started crying because I knew something wasn't right. I couldn’t put words together I just kept reaching up to touch my mouth to try and spea...

  • UPDATE: Man killed in casino shooting identified

    UPDATE: Man killed in casino shooting identified

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:35:09 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:02:06 GMT

    A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

    A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

  • NewsMore>>

  • GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:57:26 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:58:02 GMT

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

  • SCAM ALERT: HPD says old scam making new rounds

    SCAM ALERT: HPD says old scam making new rounds

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:37:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:37:56 GMT

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

  • Man shot in the chest in Northeast Great Falls

    Man shot in the chest in Northeast Great Falls

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:25:49 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:09:05 GMT

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

  • “I knew I needed to help her right away" Boy saves 80 year old neighbor

    “I knew I needed to help her right away" Boy saves 80 year old neighbor

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:17:20 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:22:54 GMT

    A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg. 

    A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.