GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
UPDATE: A press release from GFPD states, despite callers claiming to have heard gunshots, they were not able to 'substantiate a gun was ever fired'.

A caller reported they had heard 3 gunshots within close proximity to Great Falls High School.  Student Resource Officer place Great Falls High School in a Shelter-in-Place as a precautionary measure and within minutes, Longfellow Elementary, Our Lady of Lourdes and Head Start were also put into Shelter-in-Place.

GFPD along with assistance from Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Customs and Border Protection (Air Wing), and the United States Marshal's Office were sent to the area and the secured the school.  The area was search and 'no active disturbances were found'. 

One man was arrested for a probation violation but police say they cannot determine at this time if he was involved in the incident.

Media Relations Officer, Sergeant Jim Wells said, "We understand it can be extremely concerning any time we place one of our schools into any protective status. We appreciate the community’s support and patience as we worked to ensure the safety of the students and faculty."

A full copy of GFPD's press release can be read below.

UPDATE: The Shelter in Place has been lifted for all three schools.

Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High, Our Lady of Lourdes, and Longfellow Elementary school.  Great Falls Public Schools put all three schools in a Shelter-in-Place as a precaution while police combed the area.

Sources close to the newsroom say one person is in custody, but we haven't been told of any charges relating to the incident.

While there have been no reports of injuries Great Falls Police confirmed a bomb squad was sent into the area, however, they said it could be for an unrelated incident and solely precautionary. 

