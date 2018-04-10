GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid. The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg.
