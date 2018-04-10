Friends of the NRA Annual Banquet

Join Friends of the NRA for their upcoming annual banquet on Saturday, April 14th at 5:00pm. This year’s banquet will be held at the Montana Expo Park Fairgrounds; tickets are $40/person and $25/child under the age of 14.

According to spokesperson Randy Knowles, only 500 dinner tickets are sold, and they almost always get sold out ahead of time, so purchase fast! Knowles says banquets like this are how about 90 percent of the money raised helps support youth organizations.

Some of those youth programs include youth shooting, archery, range development, range maintenance, and range upkeep. No money will be used for political events or purposes.

There will be almost 70 different guns raffled off, and every child will leave with a prize.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to the Friends of the NRA website. You can also purchase tickets at Big Sky Ammo and Reloading and Mitchell Supply.