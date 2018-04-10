County commission re-opens seat for zoning board

Nutrition is a key part of performance and many people probably plan out what they will eat on race day. What you might not know is now is the time to start eating race day food, “For race day nutrition you kind of want to practice it while you are training because you need to know which nutrients are going to work with your body and which ones aren’t,” says Jen Brown. With everyone's body being different one person might perform well on one food, while another per...

