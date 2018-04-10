Big Sky Bus Lines: Manager will not comment - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Big Sky Bus Lines: Manager will not comment

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Tuesday, our Tarvarious Haywood went to Big Sky Bus Lines for comment regarding the video of a student and a bus aide in a physical altercation. They initially told us that they will not be giving an on-camera interview with KFBB for any reason, explaining to me this is an ongoing investigation. 
Within the first few months of 2018, Big Sky Bus Lines has had two different incidents. 

The first happened on February 27-th where a 5-year-old girl was left on the bus after she had fallen asleep. When she woke up, she proceeded to walk down Old Havre Highway waving for help.Big Sky Bus Lines told us, drivers are required to go through the bus and make sure all children who were on the bus had gotten off. The company explained an investigation was launched and extra training was being added to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

As for the fight, I was told nothing like this has happened with this bus aide before. We asked several questions regarding policy and procedures for something like this but was told they cannot comment until they have the facts and statements from everyone involved.
According to the 2018 Montana School Bus Standards, bus drivers are the authority and are responsible for students in transit.  
In this case, the aide was seen stepping in to address the students, but the driver was not seen in the video.


We are working on finding out who this aide is and his work history, the bus aide has been suspended while the investigation continues.
 

