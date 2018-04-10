Montana Storm Cheer/Dance Headed to Top Competition

The Montana Storm all-star cheer and dance teams have reigned supreme in two national championships and are working to blow away their biggest competition yet.

"The title in Georgia is like Nationals but it's more than Nationals," explained cheerleader Laine Shettel. "It's a big deal. There's going to be a lot of teams there from all over the country. It's going to be crazy."

"You're going to be competing with the best of the best, so it's incredible that this team from Great Falls, Montana was invited to come," added head cheer coach Becky Acra.

The junior and senior cheer teams are pouring down the power to stick every tumbling pass and perfect every stunt. Coach Acra says her athletes are raising the bar for Montana.

"To see that grow, and to see these young athletes changing the mindset of people in Montana - it's indescribable," she said. "Proud is an understatement and I want them to keep going and keep reaching for the stars."

The all-star dance team opened its doors in July - and quickly proved that the Treasure State is not to be underestimated after getting a bid to the highest possible competition in just their first season.

"When they go out there, they're not going to feel like these little kids from the middle of Montana. They are going to go out there knowing they belong," explained dance director Jackie Newman. "They earned this bid, and they are there for a reason. That wasn't a sympathy bid, it was for real. Montana is just as good as anywhere else, let me tell you."

"It's really awesome because I get to show what Montana can do. I feel like Montana is kind of an outer state that doesn't show a whole lot, and I'm really excited to be able to show that," added dancer Devani Gumenberg.

Now, the Storm is brewing to showcase that cheer and dance shouldn't be overlooked.

"It's good to show them that it does take work to be a dancer or a cheerleader. I hear people say all the time, 'it's not a sport, it doesn't take work.' That's not true at all. It takes a lot of work and a lot of practice."

With hard work, determination, and passion - these athletes are proving there's no calming this Storm.

