Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Jefferson's Josh Eckmann

He's not a two-sport athlete, or a three-sport athlete. Jefferson High's Josh Eckmann including track and field.



"Basketball and football are such team sports and it has to be such a cooperative thing that it brings a different element of cooperation and getting guys in the gym as a team than track where I'm in complete control of whether or not I work hard," said Josh.



Josh and his family also find time each fall to put on the "Run for 75" event that benefits suicide prevention. His older brother, AJ, established the event four years ago in memor of classmate Dennis Karasev who took his own life as a junior in high school. It's important to Josh to carry on that cause.



"We were freshmen so nobody else in this school will have that experience once my class leaves, once we graduate. The run is also just to remind people that these things hurt communities a lot and to kind of continue to raise awareness and honor Dennis too," said Josh.



Teammate and fellow senior Hayden Giusti says he's proud to participate in the non-competitive run/walk fundraiser.



"It's a great cause I think in just trying to get that suicidal awareness out there is a big thing and I believe that it can help people here and hopefully we can get that spreading more," said Hayden Giusti.



Panthers head coach Sarah Layng says Josh brings excellent experience on and off the track.



"He's pretty confident I think in that and I think he's earned it and I think he's having a good senior season as far as other sports too. I think he works hard for what he gets," said Sarah Layng.



Josh is an all-state-caliber athlete in every sport he plays but realizes it's vital to develop himself beyond that.



"I think it's important to be multi-faceted and be well-rounded. There are so many skills that you can learn," said Josh.

