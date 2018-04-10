Dog saves owner in more ways than one

On first appearance, you’d never know Lindsey Godwin wasn’t able to walk, and could barely speak a little over a year ago. On April 4th, 2017 her life came crashing down as she suffered a major stroke in her brain stem.



“Somehow I got out of the shower, I got a towel on me and I was standing there hunched over and I just started crying because I knew something wasn't right. I couldn’t put words together I just kept reaching up to touch my mouth to try and speak. to try and let somebody know,” said Lindsey Godwin.



Luckily for Godwin, her dog Mona was on the other side of the door and knew she was in distress, so she managed to get Godwin’s parents attention.



“Mona just shoved through the door, the next thing that I remember was she was licking my face as I was crying and trying to talk to my mom. I was putting words together a little bit to try and chat with my mom but not fluidly and wasn’t making sense,” said Godwin.



After receiving treatment at the hospital Godwin returned home and had a very long road to recovery ahead of her. With countless hours of physical and speech therapy, Mona was by her side for all of it. She even overcame a fear of the treadmill to help her owner.



“she just hopped right up on the treadmill because she knew she needed to be right by my side helping me so she actually walked with me on the treadmill during my rehab,” said Godwin.



When asked if she could talk to Mona what would she say to her?

“I would just say thank you, there really aren’t words for what she has meant to me during this whole process.”