Report: Medicaid expansion boosts economy

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
According to a new economic report, Medicaid is boosting Montana’s economy by creating jobs and increasing labor market participation. 

Data released by the Montana Healthcare Foundation and the Headwaters Foundation says Montanas unique healthcare plan has boosted the economy.


Governor Bullock attributes some of this growth to Montanas Help-Link program..
The program was passed with the expansion. Its a unique approach that matches those covered under the expansion help find employment.


"Its important not just for the health of our friends and our neighbors, its important to the health of our overall economy and its no doubt that Montana would be worse off without it," said Governor Bullock.


The report goes on to say that since Montana expanded Medicaid two years ago, the savings to the state have outnumbered the costs.


It estimates that by 2020, it will generate 5000 jobs and $270 million dollars in personal income annually.

