From the Treasure State to the Golden State, buffalo roam

From the snowy mountains of Montana to the sunny shores of California, a partnership has formed between the Blackfeet Nation and the Oakland Zoo. And it all centers around those who roam the range.

In the early morning hours at the base of the Rocky Mountains, 14 buffalo from the Blackfeet Nation Bison Reserve, began their trek by truck to their new home at the Oakland Zoo. Amy Gotiffe, Director of Conservation said the bison are not traveling alone. There are a slew of animals specialist along for the journey including veterinarians. She said this historic adventure is an effort to heal past mistakes Native Americans have suffered.

"We are going to prepare the land the bison will be living on by having them walk the land and do a blessing, this not only important to the Oakland Zoo and Blackfeet Nation people,"said Gotiffe.

She added this is a wonderful opportunity for the local California community to learn about animals that are indigenous to North America. The project is called "California Trail" and along with bison there will be wolves and mountains lion just to name a few.