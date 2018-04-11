United Way's "Take Pride in Our Parks"

United Way of Cascade County is once again hosting its annual "Take Pride in Our Parks" event.

This year's event will take place Saturday, April 28th from 10:00am-1:00pm. The goal is to help "spruce up" the parks, by volunteering your time to tasks such as raking wood chips, picking up trash, staining benches, among other tasks.

Marketing Director of United Way, Kim Skornogoski, says many of our city parks are in desperate need to maintenance, which is currently not being met by the Park and Recreation budget. As a result, they are relying on as many volunteers as possible to help out.

For more information on the event, head to the Volunteer Great Falls website.