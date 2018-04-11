Urick Signs with Montana Tech

For more than two years Frontier Conference coaches around the state have wondered one thing: where is Belt's Dani Urick going to play basketball in college?

That question was finally answered Wednesday. The Husky legend signed on the dotted line with Montana Tech after weighing offers from MSU-Northern, Montana Western, and a handful of others.

During her time in Belt Urick won two Class C state titles, made the All-State team all four years, and helped the Huskies to a 98-8 overall record. Urick ended her Husky career with 1,498 points.

Huskies coach Jeff Graham said Urick plans to major in business and chose the Diggers because she "likes the girls on the team, the staff, the facilities, and the educational opportunities the school offers."