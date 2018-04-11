Enjoy art, food and drinks at the Progressive Art Tour - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Enjoy art, food and drinks at the Progressive Art Tour

Posted: Updated:

The April Showers Art Tour starts at 5 p.m at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Saturday, April 14th, and you'll have quite the night in store for you.

You can enjoy cocktails while looking through the gallery before you are whisked away on the Blacked Out 406 limo bus to the next of three destinations on the tour... all while helping yourself to hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and the outdoor art throughout the Electric City. 

And if you've done one of these before, you're in luck.

"We always try to go to different locations. We use downtown association members galleries, so those that are involved in downtown get to enjoy having folks brought to their galleries," says organizer Kellie Pierce. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here

