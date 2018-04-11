Haven’t decided your Saturday night plans yet? The April Showers Art Tour starts at 5 P.M. at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art this coming Saturday, and you'll have quite the night in store for you.

You can enjoy cocktails while looking through the gallery before you are whisked away on the blacked out 406 limo bus to the next of 3 destinations on the tour. All while helping yourself to hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and the outdoor art throughout the electric city.



If you've done one of these before, you're in luck.

“We always try to go to different locations. We use downtown association members galleries, so those that are involved in downtown get to enjoy having folks brought to their galleries,” said Kellie Pierce.



Pierce went on to say this helps to drive the local economy of downtown.



If you'd like to take part in the art tour you can buy tickets here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/april-showers-progressive-art-and-dinner-tour-tickets-43380684796