Mother believed to have taken missing child to Minnesota

MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid. The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A
Last week Helena Public Schools announced its plan to use a collection agency in an effort to recover over $100,000 of unpaid lunch debt. Now, a woman in the capital city is doing her part to help make up the dues. A Go Fund Me is raising money to help pay students' lunch debts.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...
A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aubryella Cordova, a 9-month-old Native American female. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Cordova is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Edna Jones, a 28-year-old Native American Female. She is 5 foot 8, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She could possibly be driving a 2003 Green Pontiac Bonneville, Montana license 20-2998B. Jones is believed to...
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
