Search underway for missing child

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aubryella Cordova, a 9-month-old Native American female.

She is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Cordova is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Edna Jones, a 28-year-old Native American Female.

She is 5 foot 8, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She could possibly be driving a 2003 Green Pontiac Bonneville, Montana license 20-2998B.

Jones is believed to be traveling to Billings, Great Falls, or Glasgow.

Mother and child tested positive for drugs, Cordova is believed to be in Danger. If you have any information, call Roosevelt Sheriff's office at 406-653-6240.