UPDATE: Mother believed to have taken missing child to Minnesota

UPDATE: The Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aubryella Cordova has expired. Aubryella is still missing at this time. We thank you for your assistance.

UPDATE: It is believed that Edna Jones has taken Aubryella to Minnesota by Amtrak. The 2003 Pontiac has been found. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aubryella Cordova or Edna Jones, please call the Roosevelt County Sheriff Office at 406 653-6240 or call 9 1 1.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aubryella Cordova, a 9-month-old Native American female.

She is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Cordova is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Edna Jones, a 28-year-old Native American Female.

She is 5 foot 8, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She could possibly be driving a 2003 Green Pontiac Bonneville, Montana license 20-2998B.

Jones is believed to be traveling to Billings, Great Falls, or Glasgow.

Mother and child tested positive for drugs, Cordova is believed to be in Danger. If you have any information, call Roosevelt Sheriff's office at 406-653-6240.