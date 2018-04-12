Carroll College themed beer announced

Carroll College Athletics and Lewis and Clark Brewery announced today they're teaming up to bring a new brew to honor The Fighting Saints.

Halo's Huckleberry Hefe will be making its debut this summer.

The ale is a twist on the brewery's popular hefeweizen, Miner's Gold. It'll be Lewis and Clark’s first fruit flavored ale.



The Griz and Bobcats already have micro-brews made in their honor.

Carroll College's athletic director thought it was time saint's fans have something to sip on as well.

“As we continue to try to extend the brand of Carroll, and make ourselves well known, to be able to partner with Lewis and Clark is very exciting, said Charlie Gross, Carroll College’s Director of Athletics.

Some might think it odd that a college with Christian roots would want their brand on an alcoholic beverage, but gross says micro brewers are a part of Montana society. In addition, it is a responsible representation of how to consume a high quality beverage.