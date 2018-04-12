Carroll College themed beer announced - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll College themed beer announced

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Connect

Carroll College Athletics and Lewis and Clark Brewery announced today they're teaming up to bring a new brew to honor The Fighting Saints. 

Halo's Huckleberry Hefe will be making its debut this summer.
The ale is a twist on the brewery's popular hefeweizen, Miner's Gold.  It'll be Lewis and Clarks first fruit flavored ale.


The Griz and Bobcats already have micro-brews made in their honor.
Carroll College's athletic director thought it was time saint's fans have something to sip on as well.

 As we continue to try to extend the brand of Carroll, and make ourselves well known, to be able to partner with Lewis and Clark is very exciting, said Charlie Gross, Carroll College’s Director of Athletics.

Some might think it odd that a college with Christian roots would want their brand on an alcoholic beverage, but gross says micro brewers are a part of Montana society. In addition, it is a responsible representation of how to consume a high quality beverage.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Name released of YMCA employee arrested for meth possession at daycare

    Name released of YMCA employee arrested for meth possession at daycare

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:22:54 GMT

    MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare. 

    MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare. 

  • UPDATE: Great Falls Public Schools releases timeline of events leading up to school bus fight

    UPDATE: Great Falls Public Schools releases timeline of events leading up to school bus fight

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:07:42 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:21:35 GMT

    After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid.  The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A

    After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid.  The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A

  • GoFundMe created for school lunch debt

    GoFundMe created for school lunch debt

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:24:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:16:04 GMT

    Last week Helena Public Schools announced its plan to use a collection agency in an effort to recover over $100,000 of unpaid lunch debt. Now, a woman in the capital city is doing her part to help make up the dues. A Go Fund Me is raising money to help pay students' lunch debts.

    Last week Helena Public Schools announced its plan to use a collection agency in an effort to recover over $100,000 of unpaid lunch debt. Now, a woman in the capital city is doing her part to help make up the dues. A Go Fund Me is raising money to help pay students' lunch debts.

  • Benefis names ward after doctor who died ice climbing in February

    Benefis names ward after doctor who died ice climbing in February

    Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90  feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...

    Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90  feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...

  • Man escapes serious injury when mobile home explodes

    Man escapes serious injury when mobile home explodes

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:09:40 GMT
    Meagher CountyMeagher County
    Meagher CountyMeagher County

    A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house.

    A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mother believed to have taken missing child to Minnesota

    Mother believed to have taken missing child to Minnesota

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:23:42 GMT
    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:14:47 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aubryella Cordova, a 9-month-old Native American female.  She is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Cordova is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Edna Jones, a 28-year-old Native American Female. She is 5 foot 8, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She could possibly be driving a 2003 Green Pontiac Bonneville, Montana license 20-2998B. Jones is believed to...

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aubryella Cordova, a 9-month-old Native American female.  She is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Cordova is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Edna Jones, a 28-year-old Native American Female. She is 5 foot 8, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She could possibly be driving a 2003 Green Pontiac Bonneville, Montana license 20-2998B. Jones is believed to...

  • GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    GFPD: No evidence of gunshots near school

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:57:26 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-11 17:58:02 GMT

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

    Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.  

  • SCAM ALERT: HPD says old scam making new rounds

    SCAM ALERT: HPD says old scam making new rounds

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:37:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 16:37:56 GMT

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

    HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement. 

  • Man shot in the chest in Northeast Great Falls

    Man shot in the chest in Northeast Great Falls

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:25:49 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:09:05 GMT

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.