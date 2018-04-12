Register for the annual Ice Breaker Road Race

Get your running shoes ready! The annual Ice Breaker Road Race is coming up, and early bird registration is coming to an end.

This year’s race takes place Sunday, April 22nd. Folks can register Monday-Friday 8am-5pm at the Park and Recreation Office in Great Falls, located at 1700 River Drive North.

There will also be a special registration date on April 14th at Scheels in the Holiday Village Mall from 10am-4pm. A second registration date will be Saturday, April 21st from 10am-5pm at the Civic Center Convention Center.

Folks can also register the day of the race from 8am-1pm at the Civic Center.

A late fee will be charged beginning Monday, April 16th. That fee is $2/person.

For more information, or to register online, head to www.icebreakergf.com