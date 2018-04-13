More than 1900 Northwestern Energy customers without power

From the horrific double homicide to a man shooting himself as officers tried to save his life, 2018 has already been a tough year for deputies in Lewis and Clark county. "Often times people don't realize the severe mental anguish that one goes through when you see carnage," said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. its nearly impossible for officers to forget what they've seen, but with help and support from those also on the force, moving forward is easier. Dutton...

