DEQ: Lead in public schools report misleading

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
A report is circulating the web, claiming lead contaminated water is coursing through many Montana public schools.
Now, the department of environmental quality is responding, explaining how many parts of the report are misleading.

The department says the report, put out by the Environment Montana Research and Policy Center, uses some outdated information.


For example, the report says 16 times the EPA recommended limit of lead was found in water supplies at Jim Darcy Elementary School in Helena. However, that data is from 2007.


Since then, the school has replaced its lead-lined piping and has not found any significant amount of the heavy metals in its water supply.


The report makes several other claims about lead in public schools across the state; however, the DEQ says current water contamination facts are constantly updated online.

