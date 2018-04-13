DEQ: Lead in public schools report misleading

A report is circulating the web, claiming lead contaminated water is coursing through many Montana public schools.
Now, the department of environmental quality is responding, explaining how many parts of the report are misleading.
The department says the report, put out by the Environment Montana Research and Policy Center, uses some outdated information.
For example, the report says 16 times the EPA recommended limit of lead was found in water supplies at Jim Darcy Elementary School in Helena. However, that data is from 2007.
Since then, the school has replaced its lead-lined piping and has not found any significant amount of the heavy metals in its water supply.
The report makes several other claims about lead in public schools across the state; however, the DEQ says current water contamination facts are constantly updated online.
After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid. The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A
LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
The Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aubryella Cordova has expired. Aubryella is still missing at this time. We thank you for your assistance.
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
