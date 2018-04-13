Ollie the Owl turns heads

An unlikely critter is making a name for itself at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. Ollie the Owl showed up outside of Judge Mike Menahan's courtroom about two weeks ago
Since then, lawyers and clerks alike make the trek up to the courthouse’s second floor just to get a peek at this neat bit of nature.
Judge Menahan was going about his busineAs, presiding over his criminal law in motion cases when he looked out the window to see several crows attacking a Great Horned Owl's nest.
Its common to see crows and magpies flying around the area, usually to pick off pigeons, but its pretty rare for an owl to make its nest within any city limits.
"I am interested in why this owl would choose a nest in a fairly vulnerable place in the middle of town," said Menahan.
Since he was a kid, Menahan has had an interest in birds. He studied ornithology, the scientific study of birds, when he was at the University of Montana.
"I was always go bird watching anywhere I go."
As a judge and part-time bird scientist, he looks at the owl in a matter-of-fact kind of way.
"I don't name owls," jokingly said Menahan.
It was one of the court's clerks, Tammy Dillma, who decided the feather-filler creature deserved name.
"We didn't know whether it was female or a male, so I figured Ollie could go either Oliver or Olivia... Just a safe, not Terry kind of name," said Dillma.
Dillma was the first to get an up-close look at Ollie. She brought in her household pair of binoculars...
That made everyone want to get a better view of the owl. So, someone set up a camera and TV to do just that.
“ss you can see, its blown up a bit."
Dillma says Ollie’s fans can be distracting when court is in session, but they are happy the mama or papa owl has people rooting for it and its babies.
The chicks are going to be named after the other scheduling clerks in the courthouse.
So we can expect to see Cindy, Farah, Deb, and Sharon flying around in a couple of weeks.
After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid. The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A
After an incident Monday afternoon, one local mother is outraged when she saw the video of an adult bus aid which showed a physical altercation between her son who is still middle and the aid. The video shows the two in a verbal argument. A
LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...
LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
The Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aubryella Cordova has expired. Aubryella is still missing at this time. We thank you for your assistance.
The Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aubryella Cordova has expired. Aubryella is still missing at this time. We thank you for your assistance.
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...